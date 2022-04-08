Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PROG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 182,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,826. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 775,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 422,722 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

