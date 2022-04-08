PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $31.17. PROS shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 23,687 shares trading hands.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 368,133 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in PROS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

