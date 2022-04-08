ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.46

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 29362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,914 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,392,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,623,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 502,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

