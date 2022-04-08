ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.80. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 174,238 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.
