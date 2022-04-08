Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Richard T. Collier Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

