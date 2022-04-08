Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 338.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,112 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.54% of Proto Labs worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,279,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Proto Labs by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $50.28 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

