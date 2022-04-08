Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Sells £69,712.08 in Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).
Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 288.60 ($3.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £732.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331. Provident Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.
