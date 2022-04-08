Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Sells £69,712.08 in Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 288.60 ($3.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £732.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331. Provident Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.50).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

