Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Prudential by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,210.75.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

