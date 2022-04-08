PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $27.21

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $26.00. PubMatic shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 13,192 shares traded.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,597. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

