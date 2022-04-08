Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.30.
Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
