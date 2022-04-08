Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.30.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.