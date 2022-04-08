PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of PVH opened at $71.58 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

