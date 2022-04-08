Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.