Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered by Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $500.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.34 and its 200 day moving average is $650.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $474.20 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.