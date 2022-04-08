Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Decreased by Truist Financial

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PVH by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PVH by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

