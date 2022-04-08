Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

AXTA stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

