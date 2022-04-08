Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By KeyCorp

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

