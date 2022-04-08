Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reduced by Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

