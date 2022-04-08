Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.