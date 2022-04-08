Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Q2 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.