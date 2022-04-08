Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for ICL Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

ICL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

