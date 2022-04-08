Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By B. Riley

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

