Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreased by Analyst

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FUJIFILM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIY opened at $59.77 on Friday. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $91.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.