Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.40. 51,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

