Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQNR. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

