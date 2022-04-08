Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 165 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.