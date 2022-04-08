Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

