Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.09. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

