Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $326.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

