Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,905. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.08 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

