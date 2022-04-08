Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after buying an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

OKE traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,286. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

