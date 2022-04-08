Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.11. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.