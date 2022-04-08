Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

