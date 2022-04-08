Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 153,946.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

