Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $333.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $296.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $334.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

