Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 59.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $243.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

