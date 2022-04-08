Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 611 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

