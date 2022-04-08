Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

ANSS traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.78. 5,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.21 and its 200 day moving average is $354.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.