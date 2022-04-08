QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of QualTek Services stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

QualTek LLC is a provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom and renewable energy sectors. QualTek LLC, formerly known as ROTH CH ACQ III, is based in BLUE BELL.

