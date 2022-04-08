Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $132.36 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

