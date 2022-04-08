Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,609,452 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609,452 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BBD remained flat at $$4.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 287,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,564,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.