Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Repligen worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $6,976,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $218,643,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. 2,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,540. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.50.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

