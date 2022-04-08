Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.97 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 421.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,152 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.