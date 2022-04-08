Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $8.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

ACWI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.72. 88,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,951. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88.

