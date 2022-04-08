Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 85,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,317,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,037,000.

XLG stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $345.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,777. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $302.57 and a 12-month high of $374.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.32.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

