Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $7.81 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 12,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

