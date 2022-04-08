Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $10,774,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $101.73. 8,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

