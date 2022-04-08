Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 158,673 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.