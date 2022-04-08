Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 158,673 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lyft stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.83.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
About Lyft (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Further Reading
