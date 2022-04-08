Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.10.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average of $515.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

