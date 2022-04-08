Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

NYSE SITE opened at $152.90 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.