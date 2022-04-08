Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.58.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.79.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

